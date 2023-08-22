RED BANK: NEW HOUSE LOT APPROVED

Red Bank’s planning board approved a subdivision at 27 Locust Avenue Monday night. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

Owners Florence and M. Basheer Hoosein proposed dividing their 75-foot-wide property in two, with plans for a new house on the vacant westerly portion. The existing 1,800-square-foot hours would remain.

The new lot will be sold, now with an approved plan for a a 1,300-square-foot house designed by Mike Simpson of SOME Architects., said the Hooseins’ attorney, former mayor Ed McKenna.

In recent years, the board has approved several residential lot subdivisions on Locust Avenue, including two new homes at number 60 in 2018 and one at 70 Locust in 2021.

