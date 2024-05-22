RED BANK: BREWERY TURNOVER PROVES BRIEF HICCUP

Five Dimes Brewery above and their grand opening weekend flier below. (Photo by John T. Ward) Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

Just three months after Red Tank Brewing closed down and sold its operations to Five Dimes Brewery, the new owners are ready to turn on the taps at the microbrewery. A grand opening of the Monmouth Street location is slated for this weekend beginning Friday according to posts on the Five Dimes social media accounts.

Fives Dimes promises live music all weekend and a variety of beers including a “Costal Red Bank Belgian Patersbier.” Patrons can bring or order in their own food to eat on premises.

Red Tank owners John and Lovina Arcara told redbankgreen in March they decided to sell to focus on their photography business. They continue to own the building. Located next door to Jamian’s Food and Drink, the structure features an open, 4,500-square-foot interior with a bar and seating for up to 100 patrons.

