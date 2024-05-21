Skip to content

RED BANK: PEDESTRIAN DIES FROM INJURIES

May 21st @ 6pm

The accident happened near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Herbert Street. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A 20-year-old Red Bank pedestrian who was struck and critically injured by a car last week has died, police said Tuesday.

Frank Luna-Santamaria, of 96 Shrewsbury Avenue, died Monday evening at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune as result of the injuries he sustained in the incident last Wednesday night, Captain Mike Frazee told redbankgreen.

In an email, Frazee said the incident is still under investigation, pending toxicology reports, a vehicle inspection report and additional evidence, he said.

The accident occurred around 9:15 p.m., when Luna-Santamaria was struck by a 2004 Lexus RX on Bridge Avenue, near the intersection with Herbert Street, about two blocks from his home.

Police determined that the driver, Colts Neck resident Denise Denk, had been driving south on Bridge Avenue at the time of the accident. An off-duty police officer from out of the area was a witness, and assisted in corroborating specific information valuable to the accident investigation, Frazee said at the time.

Denk “did not appear to be under the influence was very cooperative and consented to further testing and examination of electronic devices during the investigation,” Frazee said.

Luna-Santamaria, who was not carrying identification, was identified more than 18 hours later by tattoos and other clues, police said.

Partyline
TUB TIME
RED BANK: A sparrow waits for the next available dirt tub while two others take their Sunday baths. (Click for video.)
CHECK IT OUT
A bench outside the Red Bank Public Library provided a serene view of our beautiful Navesink River Monday evening.
WAYWARD SLIM JIM
Anybody lose a Slim Jim? A “Sweet Mild O’ Mine” flavor Slim Jim was seen left unattended on this mailbox on Mechanic Stree ...
YAPPY TOGETHER
RED BANK: Look for this cutie pie, named Sacramento, at Yappy Hour on Broadwalk Saturday. He's looking for a new home.
YELLOW RAINCOAT DAY
On a rainy May morning, the only golden sight on Broad Street this morning were the matching raincoats of Eileen and her dog Benny.
STOP. JUST STOP.
RED BANK: For those who don't get the meaning of a stop sign, crossing guard Diane Johnson amplifies the message with some colorful outfits. ...
RECORDS SKIP INTO TOWN
RED BANK: Devotees of vinyl records expected to drop needle at Broad and Mechanic Saturday. Here's why.
Feline fortunes on Monmouth Street
Christopher Russell and feline pal Princess take in some fresh air on a warm May night Thursday in the doorway of Gina’s Psychic Bouti ...
GOING UP?
RED BANK: Public Library will be closed Friday for the start of elevator construction. (Click for more.)
TREEBIRTH
RED BANK: Replacement of nine trees gets underway on South Street, where a wholesale removal angered residents last September. (Click for mo ...
RIVERSIDE FLOW
New Jersey Flow Arts brings together jugglers, poi spinners, hoopers and more weekly in Riverside Gardens Park.
Honeybee swarm carted away
Beekeeper Tanya Ptak of Ptak’s Apiary inspects a swarm of honeybees that chose a flower pot in the courtyard of Red Bank Primary Schoo ...
BELOVED POISONED DOG PHOTO SURFACES
   
red-bank-fortune-center-051221-1-500x332-7641884
THREE ON TOUR
RED BANK: Three borough sites will participate in a weekend of self-guided tours of 52 historic locations in Monmouth County May 4 & 5.
VOLUNTEERS GET INTO THE WEEDS
Toting plastic trash bags, 51 volunteers conducted a walking litter cleanup on Red Bank's West Side Saturday.
“IT’S A PARTY AT WAWA!”
You wish you could vibe like Brian, who lives on the other side of Hubbard’s Bridge. He caught redbankgreen’s attention in Red B ...
POPE OKS ORATORY
RED BANK: St. Anthony of Padua obtains papal approval to establish Oratory of St. Philip Neri, a community of priests and brothers devoted t ...
RED BANK: NEW MURAL BRIGHTENS CORNER
RED BANK: Lunch Break founder Norma Todd is depicted in a mural painted this week on the front of the newly renovated social service agency.
TULIPS TOGETHER
Spring tulips taking in the sunset outside the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank Monday evening.
RIVER RANGERS RETURN
River Rangers, a summer canoeing program offered by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association, returns this summer for up to 20 participa ...

