RED BANK: PEDESTRIAN DIES FROM INJURIES

The accident happened near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Herbert Street. (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

A 20-year-old Red Bank pedestrian who was struck and critically injured by a car last week has died, police said Tuesday.

Frank Luna-Santamaria, of 96 Shrewsbury Avenue, died Monday evening at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune as result of the injuries he sustained in the incident last Wednesday night, Captain Mike Frazee told redbankgreen.

In an email, Frazee said the incident is still under investigation, pending toxicology reports, a vehicle inspection report and additional evidence, he said.

The accident occurred around 9:15 p.m., when Luna-Santamaria was struck by a 2004 Lexus RX on Bridge Avenue, near the intersection with Herbert Street, about two blocks from his home.

Police determined that the driver, Colts Neck resident Denise Denk, had been driving south on Bridge Avenue at the time of the accident. An off-duty police officer from out of the area was a witness, and assisted in corroborating specific information valuable to the accident investigation, Frazee said at the time.

Denk “did not appear to be under the influence was very cooperative and consented to further testing and examination of electronic devices during the investigation,” Frazee said.

Luna-Santamaria, who was not carrying identification, was identified more than 18 hours later by tattoos and other clues, police said.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.