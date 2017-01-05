RED BANK: OLD-STYLE DELI SET TO OPEN

With a menu touting hot pastrami sandwiches, potato knishes, matzo ball soup and other hallmarks of traditional Jewish delis, Shapiro’s New York Delicatessen is set to open in Red Bank Friday.

Created by borough resident Susan Shapiro to re-create the eateries of her New York childhood, the restaurant held a test run of its kitchen for family and friends Wednesday night.

Shapiro, who ran a catering business as sideline to her 35-year career in corporate property management, manages the operation with her boyfriend-slash-partner, Matt Kaplan. Shoe retailer Dean Ross and sports agent Keith Glass are also partners.

Shapiro's is at 51 Broad Street, the former longtime home of No Joe's Cafe.