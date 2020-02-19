Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of February 1 to February 14, 2020. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Trafford Street on 2/2/20. Victim reports sending payment for items never received. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area if Broad Street on 2/9/20. Victim reports merchandise removed by unknown subject(s). Damages totaling $1,600.00. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Williamsburg Drive on 2/10/20. Victim reports vehicle removed by unknown subject(s). Damages totaling $20,000.00. Ptl. Michael Zibrin investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 2/12/20. Victim reports merchandise taken by unknown subject(s). Damages totaling $1,344.00. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

ARRESTS

Theodore B. Knowles, male age 33 of Shrewsbury Township was arrested on 2/3/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Deborah L. Dargan, female age 41 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 2/5/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Miquella E. Baker, female age 26 of Pt. Pleasant was arrested on 2/6/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Tatiana L. Ostergaard, female age 33 of Highlands was arrested on 2/6/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

James B. Hession, male age 53 of Middletown was arrested on 2/6/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by SLEO II Thomas O’Horo.

Maria L. Montosa, female age 52 of Long Branch was arrested on 2/7/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Claudia Demianczuk, female age 22 of Brick was arrested on 2/10/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Michael Zibrin.

Mygod A. Rush, male age 33 of Freehold was arrested on 2/10/20 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Mary Ellen Rumola.

Kevin K. McKey, male age 21 of Oakhurst was arrested on 2/11/20 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Thornbrooke Drive by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

