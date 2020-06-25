RED BANK: PLAZAS RETURN FOR WEEK TWO

After a widely praised start last week, pedestrian plaza dining and shopping on Broad Street in Red Bank returns for week two starting Thursday night.

Under the economic restart effort, Broad Street between West Front and Wallace streets is closed to vehicles from 3 p.m to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday evenings, and Monmouth Street between Broad and Maple Avenue is closed all day Sunday.

But after daytime sunshine, the weather forecast for Thursday evening is iffy, with evening showers possible, according to the National Weather Service.

What happens if it rains? Does the street reopen to vehicular traffic? No, and merchants make the call for themselves whether open, close or resume operations when passing summer showers threaten, as detailed by redbankgreen here.

Here’s the extended forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

