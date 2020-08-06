RED BANK: ZONING BOARD RESUMES WORK

A two-family home would be created in a structure now used for offices at 234 Maple Avenue. (Google Maps photo. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Sidelined for five montD-19 pandemic, Red Bank’s zoning board is scheduled to get back to the business of deciding variance requests Thursday night.

On the agenda: a marina fuel tank and the conversion of offices to residential use.

• Steve Wikoff, a partner in Wikoff Associates, is seeking approval to convert 234 Maple Avenue from offices to a two-family home.

Though it looks like a house, the building is part of a 1.5-acre lot that also includes the large brick building next door, at the corner of Drs. James Parker Boulevard. All of it is all of in the professional office zone, where two-family residences are not allowed, according to a plan review by the board’s contract engineer, Ed Herrman of T&M Associates.

• Irwin Marine is proposing to install a 1,000-gallon above-ground gasoline tank and needs a use variance.

The tank would be located on the marina’s western property, at the intersection of Boat Club Court and Union Street, and sited near the property line shared with Elks Lodge #233 on West Front Street.

Board member Christine Irwin will presumably recuse herself, because she’s married to marina owner Chan Irwin and is a named applicant.

The meeting will be conducted via Zoom; access information is here. And here’s the agenda, with detailed plans for both applications.