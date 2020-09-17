Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of September 1 to September 15, 2020. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Identity Theft in the area of Robinson Place on 9/12/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) opened fraudulent accounts to make purchases. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 9/10/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Sgt. Jessica Boyd investigating.

Report of Vehicle Burglary in the area of Garden Road on 9/9/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) entered unlocked vehicles and removed property. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

Report of Harassment in the area of Meridian Way on 9/2/20. Victim reports verbal harassment. Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro investigating.

Report of Stolen Motor Vehicle in the area of Dorchester Way on 9/2/20. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed vehicle from driveway. Damages totaling $50.000.00. Ptl. Michael Zibrin investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Park Avenue on 9/15/20. Victim reports property removed by unknown subject(s). Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

ARRESTS

Kevin J. David, male age 25 of Eatontown was arrested on 9/6/20 for Driving Under the Influence in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Michael Zibrin.

Michael J. Smilovitch, male age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 9/6/20 for Driving Under the Influence in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Michael Zibrin.

Erica L. Silvestre, female age 25 of Sea Bright was arrested on 9/4/20 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Publisher's Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

