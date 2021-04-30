RED BANK: BROADWALK RETURNS

Broadwalk, Red Bank’s foremost attempt to bolster downtown business in the COVID-19 pandemic, returns for a second year of mid-street strolling, dining and cone-licking Friday.

Starting around 3 p.m., police will shut down Broad Street between White and Front streets to vehicular traffic. The shutdown is expected to continue into early November.

“We’re really excited to be bringing it back, with the caveat of course that we’re still figuring this thing out as as we go,” Councilman Hazim Yassin said at Wednesday’s council meeting. “But it was phenomenal last year, and we want to continue that success this year,” he said. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

