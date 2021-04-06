RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for March, 2021. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: Sometime on 03/08/2021 in the area of W. Front St it was reported white spray was used on the exterior of a brick building. Ptl Gary Watson.

Criminal Mischief: Sometime on the date of 03/15/2021 in the area of Dr. James Parker Blvd it was reported that two vehicles were sprayed with black spray paint causing damage to both vehicles. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Theft: Some time on the date of 03/17/2021 in the area of Bodman Pl it was reported that three jet ski docks were stolen. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: Some time on 03/30/2021 in the area of Monmouth St it was reported that various tools valued at approximately $100 were stolen from a shed. Ptl. Luke Cahill

ARRESTS

Brandon Ramirez, age 24 of Hazlet was arrested on 03/01/2021 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Jorge Perez-Campos, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/06/2021 in the area of W. Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Patrick Caprara, age 65 of Wall was arrested on 03/09/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Gary Watson.

Eddin Marroquin, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/13/2021 in the area of W. Bergen Pl for Simple Assault by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

James Tober, age 66 of Long Branch was arrested on 03/13/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Matthew Troccoli, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/14/2021 in the area of Oakland St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Jesus Reyes-Rodriguez, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/16/2021 in the area of Bridge Ave for Criminal Sexual Contact and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. John Camarca.

Allegra Hull, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/17/2021 in the area of Maple Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

David Foggy, age 50 of Keansburg was arrested on 03/19/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray.

Delkeith Birch, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/19/2021 in the area of Bank St for Possession with Intent to distribute, Possession with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a School, Possession to distribute within 500 feet of public housing, Possession of CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Det. Sean Hauschildt.

Danielle Giacolona, age 33 of Monmouth Junction was arrested on 03/20/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Ena Cortez-Murga, age 53 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/21/2021 in the area of Leighton Ave for Aggravated Assault by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Abraham Flores-Ponce, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 03/24/2021 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Efraim Medina, age 38 of Lincroft was arrested on 03/27/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Patrick Carroll, age 25 of North Plainfield was arrested in the area of Pearl St for DWI by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Zachary Smith, age 26 of Brick was arrested on 03/30/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for DWI by Ptl. Frank Metta.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide. If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

Also, on February 22, 2021, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A21 and A1897) legalizing possession of up to six ounces of marijuana for individuals 21 years old and older, and clarifying penalties for possession by those under 21 (S3454).