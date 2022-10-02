RED BANK: SUBDIVISION ON AGENDA

SEE UPDATE BELOW

A proposal to subdivide adjoining properties on Shrewsbury Avenue is the sole matter on the Red Bank planning board’s agenda Monday night.

Riyazali Hassam, a dentist with a practice on Maple Avenue, has proposed turning two lots at 348-352 Shrewsbury Avenue into three, “one each for the existing dwellings and existing site improvements… and one new building lot for future home construction,” according to the board’s agenda.

But “no new home construction is planned” at the site, on northwest corner of West Westside Avenue, it says.

Hassam needs several variances to proceed.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in-person at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street, at 7 p.m.

UPDATE: Because of an error in the notice to nearby property owners, this hearing was rescheduled for November 7.

