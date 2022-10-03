RED BANK: BOLLARDS, AND BARRELS, VANISH

Red Bank borough workers lowered safety bollards into their subsurface silos and reopened upper Broad Street to vehicular traffic Monday morning.

Marking the end of the abbreviated third season of Broadwalk, they also carted off the orange-and-white safety barrels used in conjunction with the bollards to keep vehicles away from the outdoor dining plaza.

With some restaurant streatery equipment still awaiting removal, traffic was allowed through upper Broad Street Monday. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Whether Broadwalk returns in the spring of 2023 remains for the borough council to determine. But one issue that appeared to generate widespread agreement: the barrels are an eyesore.

The barrels were deployed July 22, when the Broadwalk season 2022 began, “to make sure motorists are aware of the change in traffic pattern and ensure that it is safe,” police chief and interim borough administrator Darren McConnell said at the time.

He expected they would be removed a week later, he said.

But 10 weeks later, as restaurants endured a rainy final weekend of the season, the barrels were still at the intersections of Front, Mechanic and White streets.

Will they return, whenever bollards are utilized again?

“We are looking for another solution to the barrels,” McConnell told redbankgreen via email Friday.

One idea under consideration is to use “planters of some sort that would be visible to oncoming traffic and still be somewhat aesthetically pleasing,” he said.

“Of course, the priority is everyone’s safety, and we need to insure that motorists can see the closure during various lighting and weather conditions,” he said. “We will be discussing it more during the off-season in preparation for next year.”

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

