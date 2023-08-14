RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for July, 2023. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 07/03/2023, a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Locust Av., the caller reported a fence, a slide and other parts of the property were tagged with purple in color spray paint. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle in the area of Globe Ct. On 07/07/2023 the owner reported damage to the hood and front driver side fender of a vehicle. Ptl. Frank Metta.Theft: In the area of Broad St., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 07/09/2023 the victim reported that US Currency in the amount of $400.00 was stolen from a wallet that was left in a business. Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/09/2023, a patrol unit reported graffiti. In the area of W. Bergen Pl., a patrol unit observed the wall of a building tagged with blue in color spray paint. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Leighton Av., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 07/09/2023 the caller reported that a stop sign, the sidewalk, and a vacant residence were tagged with spray paint. Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/11/2023, a patrol unit to a report of criminal mischief. In the area of Oakland St., an employee reported damage to a folding table. The table was valued at $40.00. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of shoplifting in the area of Water St. On 07/11/2023 an employee reported merchandise was stolen from a business. The merchandise was valued at $136.44. Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Monmouth St., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief. On 07/11/2023, the owner reported damage to an American flag displayed on the front of the business. The flag was valued at $60.00. Lt. Robert Kennedy.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti on 07/13/2023. In the area of Monmouth St., the owner of a business reported that the rear of the building was tagged with red and blue in color paint. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Maple Av., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 07/13/2023 an employee reported that multiple areas in the parking lot of a business were tagged with white, yellow, and purple in color paint. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Theft: On 07/17/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a vehicle. In the area of Newman Springs Rd., the owner reported the theft of a license plate from a vehicle. Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti in the area of Monmouth St. On 07/18/2023 an owner of a business reported a building was tagged with white and black in color paint. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/20/2023 a patrol unit reported graffiti. In the area of Leighton Av., multiple road signs were tagged with paint. Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti in the area of Shrewsbury Av. On 07/20/2023 a resident reported a building was tagged with blue and green in color paint. Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/23/2023 a patrol unit reported graffiti. The playground area in Marine Park was tagged with black in color paint. Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Theft: In the area of Broad St., a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. On 07/24/2023 an employee reported that four bottles of Casamigos Reposado Tequila were stolen from a business. The four bottles had a value of $258.00. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of Monmouth St. On 07/28/2023 the owner of a business reported that a Jimmie Huang brand wedding dress valued at $3200.00 was stolen. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Broad St., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief. On 07/29/2023 the owner of a business reported damage to a yellow in color mop bucket owned by the business. The bucket was valued at $75.00. Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief. On 07/29/2023 in the area of Broad St., the owner of a property reported the front window of a business was broken. The window was valued at $1000.00. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Criminal Mischief: On 07/29/2023 a patrol unit reported graffiti. In the area of Catherine St., the side of a building was tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Maple Av., a patrol unit reported graffiti. The graffiti was observed on a billboard on 07/30/2023. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Theft: On 07/30/2023 a patrol unit took a report of the theft of a bicycle. In the area of Bridge Av., the owner reported that a Big Ripper SE bicycle was stolen. The bicycle was valued at $1500.00. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

ARRESTS

Felix Camargo-Flores, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/01/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for DWI by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Eriberto Barreto-Paredes, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/02/2023 in the area of E. Bergen Pl. for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Kyle Robinson, age 43 of Asbury Park was arrested on 07/03/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Hugo Sanchez-Pena, age 37 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/03/2023 in the area of River St. for Obstructing Administration of Law and Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jose Sanchez-Martinez, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/03/2023 in the area of River St. for Obstructing Administration of Law and Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Jessica Steele, age 35 of Tuckerton was arrested on 07/03/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Jessica Martinez-Pena, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/03/2023 in the area of River St. for Obstructing Administration of Law and Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Rogelio Palacios-Prado, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/03/2023 in the area of River St. for Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Anthony Rosario, age 30 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 07/08/2023 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Christopher Russell, age 49 of Montclair was arrested on 07/08/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Criminal Mischief and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Kareem Smith, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/09/2023 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Pepita Gonzalez-Gadson, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/09/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose, Possession of Penetrating Bullets, Possession of Large Capacity Ammo Magazine, Possession of CDS, and Manufacturing or Distributing CDS or Intent to Distribute CDS by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Jordan Diaz-Jose, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/09/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose, Possession of Penetrating Bullets, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammo Magazine by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Kevin Aguilar-Aguilar, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/09/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose, Possession of Penetrating Bullets, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammo Magazine by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Johnny Vargas, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/09/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose, Possession of Penetrating Bullets, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammo Magazine by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Cristian Olivero, age 27 of Neptune was arrested 07/12/2023 in the area of Spring St. for Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Possession of a Weapon with Unlawful Purpose, and Harassment by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Daniel Orr, age 34 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 07/12/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Oscar Martinez-Lopez, age 41 of Long Branch was arrested on 07/12/2023 in the area of W. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Tracie Royster, age 52 of Neptune was arrested on 07/13/2023 in the area of Leighton Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Lief Grimsgaard, age 29 of Edison was arrested on 07/16/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Jose Gomez-Pineda, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/17/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Criminal Sexual Contact and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Sgt. James Deponte.

Amanda Siecinski, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/17/2023 in the area of W. Sunset Av. for Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Robert Meloni, age 58 of Bridgeton was arrested on 07/18/2023 in the area of Leighton Av. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Marco Peralta-Santos, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/20/2023 in the area of Bank St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Fredy Roque-Moreira, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/22/2023 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Anthony Rosario, age 31 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 07/22/2023 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Defiant Trespass and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Nickoy Walters, age 28 of Brooklyn NY was arrested on 07/23/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Obstructing Administration of Law and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Colette Garrette, age 36 of Delran was arrested on 07/24/2023 in the area of West St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

James Mayorga, age 29 of Freehold was arrested on 07/25/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Peter Gruppuso, age 30 of Keansburg was arrested on 07/25/2023 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Yoryi Quezada-Paulino, age 41 of Bronx NY was arrested on 07/26/2023 in the area of Tilton Av. for Receiving Stolen Property by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Jonothan Ramos-De La Rosa, age 39 of Bronx NY was arrested on 07/26/2023 in the area of Tilton Av. for Receiving Stolen Property, Hindering Apprehension, and Criminal Simulation by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Juan Paulino-Guerrero, age 41 of Bronx NY was arrested on 07/26/2023 in the area of Tilton Av. for Receiving Stolen Property, Hindering Apprehension, and Criminal Simulation by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Christine Barnes, age 42 of E. Rutherford was arrested on 07/28/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Jason Reeves, age 43 of Trenton was arrested on 07/29/2023 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Cristian Rivas-Beltran, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 07/29/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for DWI by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

David, Martinez, age 18 of Newark was arrested on 07/31/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.

