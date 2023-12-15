RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for November, 2023. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.



CRIMES

Theft: On 11/03/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft of a bicycle. In the area of Shrewsbury Av., the owner reported the theft of a black in color Speedrid brand E-Bicycle. The E-Bike was valued at $700.00. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti on 11/07/2023. In the area of W. Front St., an employee reported that a wall of a structure located on the property was tagged with blue and purple in color spray paint. SLEO II. Dominick Fanelli.

Theft: In the area of Monmouth St., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 11/08/2023 an employee of a business reported two customers left without paying their bill. The amount of the bill was $69.61. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Criminal Mischief: On 11/09/2023 a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. In the area of Drummond Pl., a resident reported that a sidewalk was tagged with blue in color spray paint. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Bank St., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 11/09/2023 a resident reported the front porch of a residence was tagged with blue in color spray paint. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Criminal Mischief: On 11/10/2023 a patrol unit reported graffiti. In the area of Marine Park, playground equipment had been tagged with spray paint. Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Bank St., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 11/13/2023 the owner reported that a side mirror of a vehicle was broken. The repair cost of the mirror was estimated at $500.00. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of Broad St. On 11/15/2023 the victim reported the theft of a dark brown in color wallet. The wallet contained a NJ Driver’s License and several credit cards. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Bank St., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 11/19/2023 a resident reported that the road in front of the residence was tagged with blue in color spray paint. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Theft: On 11/20/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a vehicle. In the area of W. Westside Av., the owner of a vehicle reported the theft of a catalytic converter. The catalytic converter was valued at $1500.00. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Theft: In the area of W. Westside Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft from a vehicle. On 11/21/2023 the owner of a vehicle reported the theft of a catalytic converter. No value given for the catalytic converter. Sgt. Jorge Torres.

Criminal Mischief: On 11/22/2023 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. In the area of E. Newman Springs Rd., the owner reported the driver’s side window of a vehicle was broken. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle on 11/23/2023. The owner reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the area of Catherine St. The estimated cost of replacement was $2700.00. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: On 11/27/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle. In the area of Elm Pl., the owner of a vehicle reported that multiple gift cards with a total value of approximately $500.00 and Gerber pocketknife valued at $25.00 were stolen. Sgt. George Travostino.

Theft: In the area of Shrewsbury Av., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 11/27/2023 the victim reported an Amazon package was stolen from the front of a residence. The contents of the package was valued at $50.00. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti on 11/28/2023. In the area of Broad St., a property manager reported that a wall of a building and an electrical box had been tagged with spray paint. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Criminal Mischief: On 11/29/2023 a patrol unit took a report for graffiti. In the area of Chestnut St., a building was tagged with red and blue in color spray paint. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

ARRESTS

Jason Olesen, age 49 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/01/2023 in the area of Harding Rd. for Contempt by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Jazmyne Muso, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/03/2023 in the area of Spring St. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Alphonso Gaillard, age 54 of Lakewood was arrested on 11/06/2023 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for DWI by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Kareem Smith, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/06/2023 in the area of S. Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Jarrell Pereira, age 40 of Hackensack was arrested on 11/08/2023 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

David Searight, age 29 of Keansburg was arrested on 11/09/2023 in the area of Herbert St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Raymond Sharabba, age 59 of Aliso Viejo CA was arrested on 11//11/2023 in the area of Reckless Place for DWI by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Richard Burnett, age 62 of Keyport was arrested on 11/13/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Clarence Benjamin, age 27 of Hazlet was arrested on 11/14/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Attempt to Elude Police and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Peiro Vescio.

Anthony Rosario, age 31 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 11/14/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Wayne Smith, age 30 of Edison was arrested on 11/18/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Kevin Paz, age 24 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 11/18/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Oscar Osorio, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/18/2023 in the area of Tilton Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Keith Underwood, age 35 of Ocean was arrested on 11/18/2023 in the area of Chestnut St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Zayier Carter, age 35 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 11/19/2023 in the area of Navesink River Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Gary Frattalone, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/19/2023 in the area of E. Front St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Dylan Roettinger, age 22 of Middletown was arrested on 11/19/2023 in the area of E. Front St. for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Douglas Rankin, age 47 of Fair Haven was arrested on 11/20/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Zakary Wieczerzak, age 19 of Lincroft was arrested on 11/23/2023 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for DWI and Underage DWI by Ptl. Darren McConnell.

Elizabeth Santiago-Calo, age 29 of Long Branch was arrested on 11/23/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Alfonso Ortiz-Huesca, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/23/2023 in the area of S. Pearl St. for Criminal Sexual Contact by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Kimberly Clarke-Hale, age 58 of Asbury Park was arrested on 11/26/2023 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Josefina Elcano, age 63 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/27/2023 in the area of Munson Place for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Jason Olesen, age 49 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/27/2023 in the area of Harding Rd. for Contempt by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Rui Santos, age 48 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 11/27/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Alvin Jones, age 47 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 11/30/2023 in the area of White St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at [email protected]. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.

