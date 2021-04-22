On an unseasonably nippy Earth Day 2021, volunteers marked the third anniversary on Thursday of Pick It Up, an effort to curb litter and single-use plastics pollution in downtown Red Bank.

Launched by Adam Taylor, owner of the Red Bank-based Splendor Design, the informal group welcomes new participants for its monthly street scourings.

Wearing bright green tees, the picker-uppers spend an hour scouring the streets for trash, logging their findings and spreading a message of “responsible consumerism,” said Taylor.

Pick-It-Up meet-ups normally occur at 9 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Buona Sera parking lot at Monmouth Street and Maple Avenue.

The organization also holds meet-ups in Fair Haven and Sea Bright.

