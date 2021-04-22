RED BANK: PICK-IT-UP MARKS EARTH DAY

On an unseasonably nippy Earth Day 2021, volunteers marked the third anniversary on Thursday of Pick It Up, an effort to curb litter and single-use plastics pollution in downtown Red Bank.

Launched by Adam Taylor, owner of the Red Bank-based Splendor Design, the informal group welcomes new participants for its monthly street scourings.

Wearing bright green tees, the picker-uppers spend an hour scouring the streets for trash, logging their findings and spreading a message of “responsible consumerism,” said Taylor.

Pick-It-Up meet-ups normally occur at 9 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Buona Sera parking lot at Monmouth Street and Maple Avenue.

The organization also holds meet-ups in Fair Haven and Sea Bright.

 (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

 

Posted on April 22, 2021 at 12:00 pm, filed under Environment, FAIR HAVEN, Featured, Green Living, Nature, RED BANK, Rivers & streams, Streets & Roads and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.