RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for June, 2021. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: On 06/03/2021 in the area of Evergreen Terrace a report of theft was taken. Victim stated a CD music collection valued at $800.00, a framed picture valued at $600.00, various items of clothing valued at $700.00, and $75.00 US Currency was taken from a residence. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Theft: In the area of Catherine St on 06/08/2021 a report of theft of a

bicycle was taken. Victim stated a black in color 18 speed mountain bike

valued at $200.00 was taken from a bike rack in front of a building. Ptl.

Luke Cahill.

Graffiti: On 06/14/2021 a report of Graffiti was taken in the area of Count

Basie Athletic Field. A structure on the property was sprayed with spray

paint causing an unknown amount of damage. Sgt. Jorge Torres.

Theft: On 06/18/2021 in the area of Newman Springs Rd a report for theft

from a vehicle was taken. Victim stated a purse valued at $20.00, a VISA

gift card valued at $100.00, and $65.00 in US Currency were taken from a

vehicle. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Theft: A report of theft was taken on 06/24/2021 in the area of Riverview

Plaza. Victim reported a check book enclosed in a brown cover was taken.

Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Theft: In the area of Riverside Gardens Park on 06/30/2021 a report of

theft was taken. Victim reported an Apple IPhone SE valued at $400.00

was stolen. Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

ARRESTS

Gloria Castillo-Angulo, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/01/2021 in

the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Jhonatan

Quispe.

Maria Sanchez-Ocotoxtle, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on

06/01/2021 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl.

Jhonatan Quispe.

Donald Chunn, age 67 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06/02/2021 in the

area of W Westside Ave for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Bobby Lawrence, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/03/2021 in the

area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI by Ptl. Krisitn Altimari.

Pedro Mejia-Herrera, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/05/2021 in

the area of Leonard St for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact and

Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. Paul Perez.

Pierre Gadson, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/06/2021 in the

area of Monmouth St for Theft by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Richard Davis, age 56 of Neptune was arrested on 06/06/2021 in the area

of Riverside Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Michael Terrell, age 34 of Neptune was arrested on 06/08/2021 in the area

of Riverside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Thomas Armstrong, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/09/2021 in the

area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Jason Shaw, age 49 of Long Branch was arrested on 06/10/2021 in the area of Matilda Terrace for Harassment by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Wayne Ali, age 39 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/10/2021 in the area of

Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Ptl Taylor Doremus.

Kory Barbanel, age 23 of Manalapan was arrested on 06/13/2021 in the

area of River St for DWI and Refusal by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

John Alba, age 31 of Rumson was arrested on 06/13/2021 in the area of

Morford Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Allegra Hull, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/13/2021 in the area

of Monmouth St for Resisting Arrest and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Alyson Corrado, age 41 of Brick was arrested on 06/15/2021 in the area of Hubbards Bridge for DWI and Possession of CDS by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Eric Martinez, age 30 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06/16/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Kristen Gardner, age 47 of Little Silver was arrested on 06/17/2021 in the area of Mechanic St for DWI by SLEO II Preston Mellaci.

Victoria Gironmera, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/17/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Brett Depalma, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/17/2021 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Eric Frigiano, age 34 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 06/19/2021 in the area of Morford Pl for DWI by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Jomo Miles, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/20/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Aaron Dorn, age 33 of Hawthorne was arrested on 06/21/2021 in the area of W. Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Rodrigo Nieves, age 56 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/21/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Theft by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Gustavo Olivares, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/22/2021 in the area of Bank St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Louis Delonardo, age 42 of Brick was arrested on 06/22/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Tim Jackson, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/22/2021 in the area of Herbert St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Kevin Aguilar-Aguilar, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/23/2021 in the area of Willow St for Disorderly Conduct by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Kevin Castillo-Lima, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/23/2021 in the area of Willow St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Peter Rock, age 70 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/24/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Juan Rodriguez-Plata, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/25/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Michael Gilk, age 32 of Toms River was arrested on 06/25/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Jose Perez-Gonzalez, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/25/2021 in the area of Locust Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Kevin Aguilar-Aguilar, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/26/2021 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Lisa Ciullo, age 50 of Brick was arrested on 06/27/2021 in the area of Mechanic St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Kevin Castillo-Lima, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 06/27/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Dennis Pereira, age 26 of Keyport was arrested on 06/27/2021 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Simple Assault by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Bilal McAfee, age 39 of Philadelphia was arrested on 06/29/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Steven Hammond, age 36 of Asbury Park was arrested on 06/29/2021 in the area of Water St for Shoplifting by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

