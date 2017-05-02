RED BANK: SICKLES BREWS BOOSKERDOO DEAL

The Anderson Storage building, where ‘Sickles Market Provisions’ plans to occupy the ground floor. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Sickles Market, the Little Silver grocer that traces its roots back 350 years, has partnered with the fast-growing Booskerdoo coffee-shop chain on its planned foray into Red Bank, the two companies announced Tuesday.

A rendering of the proposed Metrovation Anderson building, as seen from Monmouth Street looking east. (Rendering by Richardson Smith Architects. Click to enlarge)

Slated to open in the Anderson Storage building at Monmouth Street and Bridge Avenue, the 9,000-square-foot food emporium, dubbed Sickles Market Provisions, will feature departments not found at the Little Silver site, a former farm stand on Rumson Road that in in recent years has become a go-to for gourmet goods.

Among the new features: a seafood counter, a deli with prepared foods, a bakery, a butcher shop and a coffee stop run by Booskerdoo, according to the announcement.

The Monmouth Beach-based java company, whose six shops include one on River Road in Fair Haven, will operate “a full-service, drip coffee and espresso kiosk” in the store, it said. Founded six years ago by the husband-and-wife James and Amelia Caverly, Booskerdoo currently supplies the Little Silver Sickles store with fresh-roasted grinds in date-stamped bags.

No opening date was announced, though construction is slated to begin this year, according to the announcement. The store will create about 55 jobs, it said.

The Anderson building, across Bridge Avenue from the borough train station, has sat vacant for more than 30 years. Developer Metrovation,which owns the 91-unit West Side Lofts a block away on Bridge Avenue, as well as the Grove and Grove West shopping centers in Shrewsbury, won approval in October, 2014, to put on a four-story addition to the existing 27,000-square-foot structure and make other changes to produce 48,600 square feet of retail and office space.

An earlier plan, approved in 2006 but never followed up on, would have yielded 23 condos.