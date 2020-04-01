RED BANK: CRISIS DELAYS FARMERS’ MARKET
Mother’s Day is still five weeks away, but this year’s edition won’t be accompanied by the customary opening of the Red Bank Farmer’s Market.
George Sourlis, whose family-owned Galleria of Red Bank hosts the popular Sunday market, tells redbankgreen that this year’s start has been indefinitely postponed by the COVID-19 crisis. It will open once the pandemic has passed, he said.
The seasonal farmstand typically runs through November. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)