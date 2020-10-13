FAIR HAVEN: BUSY COUNCIL AGENDA SLATED

A plan for bike lanes would advance with a parking ban on the north side of River Road between Lake Avenue and Hance Road. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

Parking, borough facilities and more will keep Fair Haven’s elected officials busy on their Zoom session Tuesday night.

Also on the agenda: a plan to terminate an “interlocal services” agreement under which Fair Haven disposes of Rumson’s collected yard brush.

The agenda includes:

• An update on plans for proposed new borough facilities at the public works yard on Allen Street, and police station, on Fisk Street.

• Adoption votes on a pair of related ordinances that would wrap up a key piece of a process to provide housing for “very-low, low-, and moderate-income households.”

• Introduction of an ordinance that would ban parking on the north side of River Road between Lake Avenue and Hance Road.

Monmouth County, which has jurisdiction over the road, is planning to repave it, and the borough plans to add markings and signage for a bike lane.

Parking is already prohibited on the south side of the road. The bike lanes would run in both directions for that stretch of roadway.

• Resolution 2020-186 would give Rumson six months notice that the brush deal won’t be renewed beyond next April 15.

• Other resolutions would extend pandemic provisions for outdoor dining, sidewalk sales and temporary use of public parks and fields for physical fitness classes until December 31.

• Fredrick Rolff would move from alternate to regular planning board member, and Sheri D’Angelo would fill his spot as an alternate.

• The meeting will also include a discussion of planning to Halloween, according to a recent newsletter from Mayor Ben Lucarelli.

The session, which normally begins at 7 p.m, will start at that hour with a closed-door executive session, followed by the public meeting at 8 p.m., Lucarelli said.

Under COVID-19 mitigation protocols, access is via Zoom and telephone. The full agenda and details for participation, are here.

