RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for May, 2021. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Theft: In the area of Riverview Plaza on 05/12/2021 a theft of a wallet was

reported. The victim stated a wallet valued at $80.00 was missing containing $20.00 US currency, a NJ driver’s license, a debit card, and multiple credit cards. Ptl Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 05/14/2021 a report of theft of a bicycle was taken. Victim stated

a surf green colored bicycle valued at $200.00 was taken from a residence

in the area of Catherine St. Sgt. George Travostino.

Theft: A report of theft from a motor vehicle was taken in the area of

Harrison Ave. A brown in color Coach wallet was taken from an unlocked

vehicle on 05/17/2021. The wallet contained between $20.00 and $40.00

US currency, two separate ID cards, one debit card, and multiple credit

cards. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: On 05/17/2021 a report of theft was taken in the area of Harrison

Ave. Victims stated $8.00 and $5.00 US currency was taken from two

unlocked vehicles. Lt. Robert Clayton.

Theft: In the area of John St a theft from an unlocked motor vehicle was

reported. Victim stated a wallet was removed from a vehicle. Wallet

contained $30.00 US currency, a NJ driver’s license, two debit cards, one

credit card, and one health insurance card. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Criminal Mischief: On 05/17/2021 in the area of W. Front St. a report was

taken for criminal mischief. Victim stated an unknown subject damaged the

gate of a parking garage by pushing on the gate, causing $250.00

in damages.

Theft: A report of theft from a motor vehicle was taken on 05/20/2021.

Victim reported in the White St parking lot multiple item were taken from an

unlocked vehicle. Items reported taken were $15.00 US currency, one pair

of Ray Ban sunglasses valued at $100.00, twenty golf balls valued at

$25.00, and two pairs of golfing gloves valued at $10.00 each pair. Ptl.

Kristin Altimari.

Theft: In the area of Count Basie Athletic Field a report was taken for theft

from a motor vehicle. On 05/21/2021 victim reported that a Tommy Hilfiger

wallet valued at $50.00, Apple Airpods valued at $120.00, and $40.00 US currency were taken from a vehicle. Ptl Michael Zadlock.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of River St on 05/25/2021 a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle was taken. Victim reported both tires on the

driver side of their vehicle had been punctured. Tires were valued at $250.00. Lt. Juan Sardo.

ARRESTS

Kevin Orosco-Cancinos, age 21 of Elizabeth was arrested on 05/02/2021

in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Stacy Kluin, age 44 of Eatontown was arrested on 05/02/2021 in the area

of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Cristhian Castillo-Angulo, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/02/2021

in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Criminal Trespass by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Francisca Perez-Gonzalez, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on

05/06/2021 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Arthur Fiordalsio, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/07/2021 in the

area of Maple Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Tiffany Prince, age 30 of Middletown was arrested on 05/09/2021 in the

area of Water St for Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing, Possession of CDS, and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Syringe or Needle by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Najahee Tyler, age 25 of Red bank was arrested on 05/10/2021 in the area

of McLaren St for Criminal Trespass by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Erik Fischetti, age 38 of Ventnor City was arrested on 05/12/2021 in the

area of Riverview Pz for Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Syringe or Needle, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Nihjer Hill, age 24 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 05/12/2021 in the area of Monmouth St for Theft by Det. Paul Perez.

Javier Flores-Razo, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/15/2021 in the

area of Branch Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Stephen Langan, age 21 of Middletown was arrested on 05/16/2021 in the

area of Fisk St for Simple Assault Erik Fischetti by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Dennis Olson, age 58 of Rumson was arrested on 05/20/2021 in the area

of E. Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Heriberto Cervantes-Gonzalez, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on

05/21/2021 in the area of Clinton Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor

Doremus.

Michael Malanga, age 28 of Secaucus was arrested on 05/23/2021 in the

area of Spring St for Simple Assault by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Melchised Brown, age 30 of North Brunswick was arrested on 05/24/2021

in the area of Branch Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Roberto Perez-Jimenez, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/25/2021

in the area of W. Sunset Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Tim Jackson, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/25/2021 in the area

of Bank St for Burglary and Theft by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Joseph Gutridge, age 60 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/26/2021 in the

area of E. Sunset Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Tim Jackson, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 05/27/2021 in the area

of Shrewsbury Ave for Burglary and Theft by Det. Paul Perez.

Danielle Fekete, age 46 of Rumson was arrested on 05/30/2021 in the

area of Harding Rd for DWI by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

