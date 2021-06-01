RED BANK: PRC TRIMS TWO MORE FLOORS

The latest proposal for 141 West Front Street includes a rooftop restaurant. (Rendering by Feinberg & Associates. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Three months after it went to the brink of rejection, a planned massive addition to an existing Red Bank building has once again seen some shrinkage.

Under the latest proposal, the project would put 99 apartments above Pazzo MMX restaurant on West Front Street. There would also be a new restaurant on the roof.

A large portion of the addition would be built atop Pazzo MMX restaurant. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Property owner PRC Group‘s original plan, filed in November, 2019, envisioned 150 apartments in a structure that peaked at nine stories and was bounded by West Front, Pearl, Wall and West streets.

A year later, PRC eliminated two stories and reduced the apartment count to 137.

Facing almost certain rejection by the board, PRC obtained a four-month reprieve in February in order to consider revisions. Board members had indicated misgivings about the building’s height – 122 feet in a zone where the limit is 40 feet – and potential impact on traffic.

“Maybe cut in half, but that would still be 20 feet” above the allowable height, board member member Ray Mass said at the session.

The latest proposal, slated to go before the zoning board Thursday night, shears off another two floors and 38 dwelling units, according to plans filed with the borough.

Among the latest elements of the proposal:

• A new fifth-floor restaurant would be built within the footprint of the existing four-story office building at West Front and Pearl streets. More than half of its 4,900 square feet would be in the form of outdoor dining.

The restaurant would be accessed via elevator in a five-story atrium to be inserted between the office structure and Pazzo.

• The plan shows 10 affordable units onsite.

• The southwest corner of the property, at West and Wall Streets – the site of a vacant auto body shop – would contain five levels of parking, including the basement, topped by three stories of apartments.

A full set of documents filed on the proposal can be found here.

The board meets vis Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Access and participation information can be found here.

If you value the kind of news coverage redbankgreen delivers, please become a paying member. Click here for details about our new, free newsletter and membership information.