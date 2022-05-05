The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for April, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 04/05/2022 in the area of River St., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. Owner reported a large key scratch on a parked vehicle starting at the rear passenger door extending to the rear taillight. The damage was estimated at $300.00. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft that occurred on 04/18/2022 in the area of Harding Rd. The victim reported US currency in the amount of $310.00 was taken from a brown leather bifold wallet. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: In the area of the Count Basie Athletic Field on 04/22/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft. Victim stated a black in color IPhone X with a red case was taken from a park bench. The phone was valued at $200.00. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: On 04/22/2022 a patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of the Monmouth St. Victim stated that a black in color Victoria’s Secret wallet containing a NJ drivers license, a visa debit card, a social security card, and multiple insurance card was stolen while at a business. Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Leroy Pl., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle on 04/24/2022. The owner reported a key scratch on the rear door of a vehicle. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of Spring St. on 04/28/2022. Owner reported 14 pieces of plywood valued at $358.40 had been stolen. Ptl. Piero Vescio.

ARRESTS

Ikey Shammah, age 39 of Ocean was arrested on 04/06/2022 in the area of Broad St. for Contempt and Stalking by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Luis Coelho, age 30 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 04/07/2022 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Scott Sweeney, age 55 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 04/07/2022 in the area of Manor Dr. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Corey Vaughn, age 49 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 04/07/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Jomo Miles, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/08/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Michael Bryan-Rubenzer, age 27 of Eatontown was arrested on 04/11/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Noah Isenmann, age 23 of Farmingdale was arrested on 04/11/2022 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for Contempt of Court and Possession of CDS by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Gerson Palacios-Velazque, age 18 of Long Branch was arrested on 04/12/2022 in the area of Water St. for Possession of CDS, Manufacture/Distribution CDS or Intent to Distribute CDS, and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Anthony Castro, age 18 of Long Branch was arrested on 04/12/2022 in the area of Water St. for Possession of CDS by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Armando Valdetano-Tepoz, age 32 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/13/2022 in the area of Chestnut St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Charles Mulle, age 41 of Holmdel was arrested on 04/15/2022 in the area of Broad St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Oscar Cruz, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/24/2022 in the area of Broad St. for Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Anthony Ragusa, age 28 of Hazlet was arrested on 04/24/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

John Flynn, age 40 of Highlands was arrested on 04/26/2022 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Douglas Anderson, age 35 of Toms River was arrested on 04/27/2022 in the area of Monmouth St. for Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Trespass, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Kevin Mack, age 37 of New Brunswick was arrested on 04/28/2022 in the area of Riverside Ave. for DWI by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Isaac Ruiz, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/30/2022 in the area of Mechanic St for Harassment by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Jamee Rapp, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/30/2022 in the area of Mechanic St. for Harassment by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

James Rapp, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 04/30/2022 in the area of Mechanic St. for Harassment by Ptl. Frank Metta.

