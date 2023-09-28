RED BANK: SKYWATCH FOR WEEKEND EVENTS

Xol Azul Band, seen here playing last year’s Porchfest at the Fortune Cultural Center, is scheduled to reprise the gig Sunday, one day after a scheduled headline appearance at the Hispanic Heritage Celebration in Riverside Gardens Park. ( redbankgreen photo. Click to enlarge.)

It’s eyes-on-the-sky time as four outdoor events dominate Red Bank’s dance card this weekend.

For two, it’s a matter of avoiding a second straight rainout Saturday, while the outlook is clearer, and sunnier, for two others slated for Sunday.

Broadwalk, above, concludes its fourth summer season Sunday, while Edmund Wilson Plaza, below, is to host Oktoberfest Saturday. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Here’s the lineup, and the weather outlook:

SATURDAY

• Red Bank RiverCenter‘s first-ever Oktoberfest, which was to have taken place this past Sunday, has been reslotted to its rain date of Saturday, September 30, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The event, featuring locally made beers and liquors, takes place in Edmund Wilson Plaza, between Triumph Brewing Company and the Two River Theater on Bridge Avenue. Details can be found here.

• The second annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration, also was rescheduled from last weekend to its rain date. Featuring live music (including the busy Xol Azul Band), food and more, the festival is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Riverside Gardens Park on West Front Street. Details can be found here.

As of early Thursday, the National Weather Service forecast a 40-percent chance of rain Saturday; the Weather Channel had the chance of rain at 60 percent.

SUNDAY

• The townwide music festival Porchfest‘s second annual edition apparently will enjoy conditions much like the first: abundantly sunny skies. Here’s an interactive map showing the locations of 25 stages across town, who’s playing on them and when, and bike routes between them.

• Broadwalk, the seasonal car-free dining and shopping plaza on the northern end of Broad Street, ends its fourth summer.

Here’s the extended NWS forecast:

Thursday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 59. Northeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 64. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

